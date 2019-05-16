When Mamata asked crowd to chant 'chowkidar chor hai'

Kolkata, May 15: At a rally in Diamond Harbour, Mamata Banerjee asked the attendees to chant 'chowkidar chor hai'. The slogan has being used by Congress and particularly party chief Rahul Gandhi to campaign against 'chowkidar' Narendra Modi.

#WATCH WB CM Mamata Banerjee at Diamond Harbour: In last 5 years you (PM) couldn't make a Ram Temple and you want to make Vidyasagar's statue? People of Bengal won't beg before you. Your goonda neta came here & said 'Bangal kangal hai'. Are Bengalis kangal? Are Bengalis kangal? pic.twitter.com/mHSmBFWQLw — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2019

In the same event, Mamata also compared Vidyasagar's statue to the Ram temple issue. She said,''In last 5 years you (PM) couldn't make a Ram Temple and you want to make Vidyasagar's statue? People of Bengal won't beg before you. Your goonda neta came here & said 'Bangal kangal hai'. Are Bengalis kangal? Are Bengalis kangal?''

In 2014, building the Ram temple was the BJP's first priority but not anymore.

It can be recalled that as per the BJP's 2019 election manifesto, which promised to explore all the possibilities within the constitutional framework and make all necessary efforts to facilitate the expeditious construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, there was no comment from PM Modi over the decade-long issue not even during his rally in Ayodhya held on May 2.