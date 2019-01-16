When legendary singer Asha Bhosle found she is talking to the wall

India

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Kolkata, Jan 16: For old-timers this is no less than flummoxing. Hailing from a generation that had little to do with 'captivating' mobile phones, they find it bizarre that people nowadays forget about everything when engaged with their devices.

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle also got the bitter taste recently, just before she boarded her flight from Bagdogra, Siliguri in North Bengal, to Kolkata. The 85-year-old recently tweeted a photo showing her sitting 'isolated' even if she has four other persons accompanying him. But all four of them, probably her co-passengers, were seen engrossed with their mobile phones with little time for the veteran playback singer. Among the four who were busy with their phones were singers Sudesh Bhosle and his son Siddhant Bhosle.

Bagdogra to Kolkata... Such good company but still, no one to talk to. Thank you Alexander Graham Bell pic.twitter.com/PCH92kO1Fs — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) January 13, 2019

Bhosle's tweet was a sort of reality check for us. Do we still feel anxious?

The Twitterati came up with diverse reactions to Bhosle's tweet with one saying that he would not have dared to look at his mobile had the legendary singer been around him.

This is everyday scene in any house party or when we all relatives are together! Even parents,who used to detest mobile phones a few years back are now engaged more in it! — Poulomi Mondal (@withlovePolo) January 13, 2019

Well said, people need to learn and avoid phones when with others🤔🧐. — Preeti Rana (@Preeti_Rana) January 14, 2019

Very true #Didi , its the same sad story everywhere in this civilized world. 😔 pic.twitter.com/WUnAmefHsN — αяנυη ναηנαяι 🇮🇳 (@arjunvanjari) January 14, 2019

I would never dare look on my phone if you were even in the vicinity 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Akhil Rauthan (@akhilrauthan) January 13, 2019

Hello Ma'am,

I wish, I was sitting next to you. I would love to listen to you endlessly 😊



भोगी च्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा 🙏 — SAMRITA™💐 (@4SMSamrita) January 14, 2019