When Jammu and Kashmir had a Prime Minister

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 15: The two PM controversy had taken centre stage after former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah spoke about it. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit back by saying that as long as he is there no one can divide India.

Until the Jammu and Kashmir constitution was amended in 1965, the state had its own prime minister and Sadr-e-Riyasat. The then Congress government had replaced the two positions with a Chief Minister and Governor respectively.

A separate PM for J&K: What are your thoughts on this comment?

It was in the year 1927 that Maharaja Hari Singh appointed Sir Albion Banerjee as the first PM of J&K. The first PM of J&K after Independence was Mehd Chand Mahajan. He was then replaced by Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah. The state in all has 10 PMs.

Following the arrest of Abdullah on August 9 1953, Bakshi Ghulam Mohammad was made the PM. There were two more PMs after him and the asst was Ghulam Mohammad Sadiq, until the amendment came in.