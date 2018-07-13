When is Rath Yatra 2018? Importance and its significance

When is Rath Yatra 2018?

The annual Rath Yatra 2018 will begin from Saturday in Odisha's Puri. This will be the first rath yatra to be held, after a part of the city was included by UNESCO on the list of world heritage cities and accordingly, the theme of the procession this year will be heritage.

The significance of the Ratha Yatra:

Lord Jagannath ( the Lord of the Universe derived from the Sanskrit words - Jagat meaning Universe and Nath meaning Lord) leaves his abode along with siblings Balbhadra and Subadhra for Gundicha Mata's Temple, a monument built in the memory of Queen Gundicha, wife of King Indradyumna who built the world famous Puri temple.

Timing:

Dwitiya Tithi will begin at 4:32 am on July 14 and ends at 00:55 am on July 15, according to Drikpanchang.

Huge crowd gathers outside Puri's Jagannath Temple

Huge crowd has gathered outside Puri's Jagannath Temple as India witnessed partial solar eclipse today. Visiting this temple holds big significance among Hindus.