When is Rath Yatra 2018? Importance and its significance

New Delhi, July 13: With just a few hours left for the world famous Rath Yatra festivities to kick off, the pilgrim town is already brimming with lakhs of devotees reaching here for the 'Nabajaubana darshan' - the first glimpse of the deities after their 15 days healing ritual at 'Anasaragruha' of the Puri Srimandir. Jagannath temple is all set to host its 141st Rath Yatra this year.
Three majestic chariots - Nandighosa (Lord Jagannath), Taladwaja (Balabhadra) and Darpadalan (Subhadra) - have been kept ready before the 12th century Jagannath Temple in Puri. The devotees will pull the three chariots on the grand road to the Gundicha Temple, about three km from the main temple, on Sunday.
When is Rath Yatra 2018?
The annual Rath Yatra 2018 will begin from Saturday in Odisha's Puri. This will be the first rath yatra to be held, after a part of the city was included by UNESCO on the list of world heritage cities and accordingly, the theme of the procession this year will be heritage.
The significance of the Ratha Yatra:
Lord Jagannath ( the Lord of the Universe derived from the Sanskrit words - Jagat meaning Universe and Nath meaning Lord) leaves his abode along with siblings Balbhadra and Subadhra for Gundicha Mata's Temple, a monument built in the memory of Queen Gundicha, wife of King Indradyumna who built the world famous Puri temple.
Timing:
Dwitiya Tithi will begin at 4:32 am on July 14 and ends at 00:55 am on July 15, according to Drikpanchang.
Huge crowd gathers outside Puri's Jagannath Temple
Huge crowd has gathered outside Puri's Jagannath Temple as India witnessed partial solar eclipse today. Visiting this temple holds big significance among Hindus.
