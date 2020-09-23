YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    When is Daughters Day 2020? September 25 or 27?

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 23: What day is daughter's day celebrated. While some celebrate it on September 25 others observe it on the fourth Sunday of September.

    National Daughter's Day is a day to celebrate the gift of daughters. The day was introduced to reduce the stigma in some countries attached to having a girl instead of a boy child.

    When is Daughters Day 2020? September 25 or 27?
    Representational Image

    Initially, Daughter's Day was celebrated to erase the stigma. However, in developed countries, this day is celebrated for the joy of having a girl child.

    Happy Daughter's Day quotes:

    Oh my son is my son till he gets him a wife, but my daughter's my daughter all her life.

    Be a role model to your daughters. This is the biggest responsibility of the mother and father because they are raising their sweet baby into a reasonable woman. Loads and loads of love to our apple pie.

    One of the biggest gifts which I have received from God, she calls me daddy. My daughter might be small but she is my world and I love her to eternity.

    When is Daughter's Day celebrated?

    • India: September 27
    • USA: September 27
    • UK: September 27
    • Canada: September 27
    • Germany: September 27

    More DAUGHTERS News

    Read more about:

    daughters

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X