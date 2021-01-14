Will try to bring good budget concerning farmers for Karnataka: BS Yediyurappa

When is Budget 2021? Check details here

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 14: Union Budget 2021 is scheduled to be presented on February 1, at 11 am by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the Parliament session. For the first time, Budget will go paperless as the Finance Ministry has decided not to print the budget documents amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Budget session of Parliament will begin on January 29 with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind to the joint sitting of both the Houses and the Union Budget will be presented on February 1.

Will try to bring good budget concerning farmers for Karnataka: BS Yediyurappa

The Union Budget will be presented at 11:00 am on Monday, the 1st February, 2021.

A communication from the Lok Sabha Secretariat said on Thursday that the session would conclude on April 8.

In order to enable the standing committees to consider the Demands for Grants of ministries and prepare their reports, the Houses will adjourn on February 15 and meet again on March 8.

Lke the previous session, both the Houses are likely to sit in shifts with Rajya Sabha meeting in the forenoon and Lok Sabha in the evening as part of health measures adopted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sources said the Question Hour would take place in the Budget session. In the previous session, the Question Hour was not taken up due to paucity of time as both Houses met for four hours each.

But a final decision would be taken soon, the sources said.