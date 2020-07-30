When is Bakrid in India 2020? All you need to know about Eid al-Adha

New Delhi, July 30: Eid-al-Adha, also known as Bakrid (Bakra Eid) in India, is the 'festival of sacrifice". It is one of the two most important festivals of the Muslim community. Since India celebrates a day after Saudi Arabia, except certain states, this year Eid al-Adha will be celebrated on August 1, a day after Saudi. However, Kerala, like Saudi, will celebrate on July 31.

This year however celebrations are likely to be low key amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Eid-al-Adha starts on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah (twelfth and final month) of the Islamic lunar calendar, and ends after four days. This year, celebrations will begin on July 31 (Friday) worldwide, as announced by Saudi Arabia.

The significance of this festival is associated with Ibrahim and his son Ismael and their devotion to Allah. Therefore, the Eid al-Adha is revered as the festival of sacrifice, which encourages people to offer their most loved objects or belongings to God.

How is Eid al-Adha celebrated?

On Eid al-Adha, many Muslims pray and listen to a sermon at a mosque nearby. They also wear new clothes, visit friends and family.

Many Muslims symbolically sacrifice a goat or a sheep as an act of qurbani. Muslims around the world offer prayers, attend sermons, feast on delicious food, give charity to the poor and share their resources, food and celebrations with their relatives, neighbours and friends.

Special food is prepared on Eid al-Adha and shared with relatives. A portion of the food is also distributed among the poor and needy. This represents the sheep that God sent to Ibrahim to sacrifice in place of his son.

Wishes:

No shadows to depress you, Only joys to surround you, God himself to bless you, these are my wishes for you, Today, tomorrow, and every day. Eid al-Adha Mubarak!

"Wishing you and your family a health, wealth and prosperity. May Allah shower his mercy on all of us. Eid Mubarak!"

"May Allah bring you and your family happiness, peace and prosperity! Eid Mubarak!

"Enjoy peace and prosperity! May Allah always keep you healthy bless you! Eid Mubarak!"

"Wishing you a joyful Eid al-Adha Mubarak! May Allah accept all our sacrifices!"

Have a safe and Happy Eid al-Adha 2020!