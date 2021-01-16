PM Modi launches vaccination drive, more than 20 crore people to be covered by second phase

Not at the cost of safety: We need innovative ways to beat the crisis

When 'Go corona, go' becomes chant of the nation

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Jan 16: A video of Union Minister Ramdas Athawale during March, 2020, Chinese Consul General in Mumbai Tang Guocai and Buddhist monks chanting 'Go corona, go corona' at a prayer meet has gone viral on social media.

The video was reportedly shot at Gateway of India on February 20 during a prayer session to stop the spread of the coronavirus in China.

For the time being the chant became the country's slogan as people were scared that time just after the fatal virus break out and nationwide lockdown began.

The chant became more popular during the 'Janta Curfew' as India observed a one-of-its kind on March 22 showing unity and solidarity.

The young and the old across the nation clapped, rang bells and blew conches chanting 'Go corona go' to applaud the medical staff, police and others who are fearlessly carrying on essential services as we battle the dreaded Coronavirus.

India, on January 30, reported its first positive case of the novel coronavirus (nCoV) from Kerala with a student, who was studying in Wuhan University and had travelled to India, testing positive for the virus.

However, Athawale came out with a new slogan recently, saying 'No corona, no corona', saying it was in response to the new strain of the novel coronavirus.

"For the new coronavirus strain, I would say 'no corona, no corona' as we don't want either the old coronavirus or the new strain to infect us," said Athawale.