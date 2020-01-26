Violence and weapons no solution: PM Modi in 2020's first Mann ki Baat

New Delhi, Jan 26: Addressing the nation in the 61st edition of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appealed to all those trying to find solutions through weapons and violence to come back (to the mainstream). He said violence is not a solution.

Modi said insurgency in the Northeast has come down and one of the main reasons is that all issues of the region are being resolved through peaceful dialogue.

PM Modi said Assam witnessed a great achievement as 644 militants from eight different militant groups surrendered with their weapons.

"Those who had strayed towards the path of violence, have expressed their faith in peace and decided to become a partner in the country's progress and return to the mainstream," he said.

"Countrymen will be thrilled to know that insurgency in the North-East has considerably reduced. And the biggest reason for that is that every issue of this region is being honestly and peacefully solved through dialogue," PM Modi added.

"I would like to congratulate people of Assam on successfully hosting the Khelo India Youth Games. There were almost 80 records broken in the tournament, and out of these, 56 were broken by women. Khelo India Games was a successful event. These games had around 6,000 players from different states participating," he said.

"Every year, participants increase in the Khelo India Games. It shows how sports is being taken up by more and more people. In three years, Khelo India Games have given many budding sportspeople to this country. We have now decided to organise Khelo India University Games and it will be held for the first time in Odisha (Bhubaneswar and Cuttack) from February 22-March 1. More than 3,000 people have qualified for this event," he added.

PM Modi urged people to make efforts for water conservation and share the stories of their efforts through pictures and videos with the hashtag '#jalshakti4India' in order to inspire others.

"It gives me joy to let you know that the Jal-Shakti Campaign that commenced last monsoon is taking rapid, successful strides with the aid of public participation. A large number of lakes and ponds have been built," PM Modi said.

"And the best part is that in this campaign, people from all strata of society contributed wholeheartedly... Village Suniyakot along the Almora-Haldwani highway in Uttarakhand has also emerged as a similar example of public participation," he added.