'When does Modi remember his caste?'

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Jalna, Ap 20: Bahujan Vanchit Aghadi (BVA) leader Prakash Ambedkar slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday for talking about his caste.

    File photo of Narendra Modi and Prakash Ambedkar
    File photo of Narendra Modi and Prakash Ambedkar

    Ambedkar was speaking at a campaign rally for Sharad Wankhede, Vanchit Aghadi candidate from Jalna, here.

    Two days ago, at a rally at Akluj in Maharashtra, Modi targeted Rahul Gandhi on his "why are all thieves named Modi" remark, saying the Congress chief, by making the jibe, had maligned the backward community he hails from.

    Ambedkar said that "Modi remembers his caste only during the election".

    The Prime Minister should note that backward class students were not receiving their scholarship money under his rule, the Dalit leader said.

    Ambedkar also hit out at state Congress chief Ashok Chavan.

    The talks between the state Congress and Ambedkar for a pre-poll alliance had not borne fruit.

    Speaking at the rally, Ambedkar said if his party came to power, he would institute a fresh inquiry in the Adarsh Housing Society scam, for which Chavan had come under the scanner of investigating agencies.

    He also alleged that the BJP-led government in Maharashtra was shielding Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar in the alleged irrigation scam.

    Ambedkar also said that Muslim clerics who issue statements in support of the Congress should not use mosques for such political purposes.

    He tore into BJP's Bhopal Lok Sabha seat candidate Pragya Singh Thakur over her remarks that then ATS chief Hemant Karkare died in the 26/11 terror attack because she had cursed him for torturing her when she was arrested in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

