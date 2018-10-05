When delegates across the world pledged to fight terror through Gandhian principles

Bengaluru, Oct 5: It was a unique way to remember the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. A delegation from the US National Police Foundation, academics, global thinkers and policy makers took part in a summit on 'Countering Violence and Extremism,' organised by the Art of Living International Centre in Bengaluru.

The delegation was here to learn the Gandhian way of Ahimsa. The summit coincided with the 149th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The National Police Foundation through its Centre for Mass Violence Response Studies collaborated with From India with Live to identify opportunities to reduce violence and also improve policing through India's ancient culture and the wisdom of ahimsa and compassion.

Chief (Ret.) Jim Bueermann, President of the National Police Foundation said that the collaboration being developed with From India with Love presents a unique opportunity to explore Gandhi's principles of non-violence. "We continue to collaborate with law enforcement leaders in the United States and abroad, including Mexico, Canada and beyond to share ideas to advance policing and safety through science and innovation. We believe that our participation in the world summit and collaboration with From India with Love will create new opportunities to work with law enforcement leaders and to draw from their unique perspectives to identify responses to violence and extremism," he also said.

Losing temper a concern:

At the summit, the founder of the Art of Living, Sri Sri Ravishankar said that losing temper has become a fashion for the youth these days. If they don't have the strength to tackle the problem, they turn aggressive and this in turn leads to depression, he also said.

A violence free society, trauma free memory and sorrow free soul are the birthrights of every human being, he also said. People should see beyond their prejudice to end violence, he also said.

Over 30 delegates from across the world participated in the summit organized at Art of Living International Center in Bengaluru. The conference began with emphasizing the power of inner peace that helps sustain non-violence in the world.

A survivor recalls:

At the summit, a survivor of the horrific Mumbai 26/11 attacks recalled his experience. Dilip Mehta one of the delegates said that he was holed up in the Taj Mahal hotel on that fateful day.

He was invited for a conference on the night of November 26 2008. While he was about to take the elevator, he was stopped by the security personnel and was told that there was a gang war in progress. In the next 10 minutes, I got to know it was a terrorist attack. We were all told to hide below the tables, lock the doors places tables and chairs against the doors to stop the terrorists from entering.

This incident changed my life and I am possessed by an urge to give back to society, he also said.

Former DIG of Uttar Pradesh said that in his 35 years as a police officer, he has seen terrorism and separatism of all shades. Corruption is the common thread that runs through most of the problems leading to bad governance. This in turn leads to discrimination and exploitation causing frustration and anger, he also said.