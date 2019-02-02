When Advani reminded Goyal about Uri during the Budget speech

India

New Delhi, Feb 02: There was a Bollywood moment as Piyush Goyal presented the Interim Budget in Parliament on Friday.

Goyal made several references to the recently released movie Uri. Just as he was about to speak about the entertainment industry, he was nudged by senior BJP leader, L K Advani.

He was cheered by his colleagues as he made the reference to the Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam starrer which has been a runaway hit this year.

" You must have watched the movie Uri recently. What fun it was," he said. He made the reference when stating, " single window clearance for shooting films for Indian movie makers. Bollywood provides employment to a large sector. Saw Uri movie, there was such josh in the theatre.

Advani had watched the movie, Uri recently with his daughter. It may be recalled that he was a film critic at the RSS' Organiser.

Other highlights:

Under the scheme called Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, Rs 6,000 will be transferred into bank accounts of farmers holding up to 2 hectares of land in three equal instalments.

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said it will benefit 12 crore farmers and will be implemented from this fiscal itself.

He said Rs 20,000 crore have been provided for current fiscal and also announced allocation of Rs 75,000 crore for the next fiscal.

Rs 6,000 per year cash support to small and marginal farmers that will cost the exchequer Rs 75,000 crore annually, in a bid to provide relief to distressed farm sector.