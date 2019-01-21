When Abdul Kalam dedicated a poem to 'Walking God' Sri Sri Sri Shivakumara Swamiji

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Bengaluru, Jan 8: Dr. Sri Sri Sri Shivakumara Swamiji rightly eulogized as 'Walking God' in contemporary India, he was highly venerated not only in Karnataka for his service to humanity but also well-known in the country. Swamiji was head of Sree Siddaganga Matt which has recorded history of 600 years and provided education to many people in Tumkur city located at a distance of 63 Km from Bangalore.

Various dignitaries say it is nothing short of a miracle that 9,000 students and 3,000 pilgrims were being fed every day at the mutt. This holy shrine of Lingayats provides free food, education, and shelter to children from all religions, castes, and creeds. Swamiji was initiated into the holy order in the year 1930. When he assumed full responsibility of the matt in 1941 the strength of Gurukula was only about 200.

With his unflinching commitment to humanity, swamiji took the mutt to its present status. There was no educational institution other than the Sanskrit School in Math premises when he assumed responsibility. Now, Siddaganga mutt runs 150 educational institutions.

Then President of India Dr. Abdul Kalam spoke about Shivakumara Swamiji's contribution to society when he was addressing the Indian Parliament in New Delhi on May 10, 2007. Kalam recalled his participation in Sree Swamiji 100th birthday Celebrations.

He said " His Holiness Sree Sree Sivakumara Swamiji of Sree Siddaganga Matt of Tumkur is an example of spreading the message of giving. He has been on a tireless mission of socio-economic development and eradication of inequalities in education. ....On this happy occasion, a message of ''Giving' came to my mind celebrating Swamiji's contribution, I composed and recited a poem which I would like to share with you."

"O my fellow citizens,

In giving, you receive happiness,

In Body and Soul

You have everything to give.

If you have the knowledge, share it

If you have resources, share them with the needy.

Use your mind and heart,

To remove the pain of the suffering,

And, cheer the sad hearts.

In giving, you receive happiness

Almighty will bless all your actions."

Swamiji always told people who came to pay their obeisance to him- "Take the prasada [lunch/food] before you go." Irrespective of your status they have to take the same prasada as the matt believes in social equality. This practice of 'dasoha' (commensality) in the matt has gained so much of popularity. Former president Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma admitted there is no other institute in the whole of India that is into service to humanity of this magnitude.