Whatsapp shares 'WhatsApp Status' to users giving assurance on privacy, gets trolled by netizens
New Delhi, Jan 17: After the new privacy policy row, WhatsApp users on Sunday woke up to the four messages displayed on their status from a contact named 'Whatsapp'.
In a set of four status posts, the messages were 'We are committed to your privacy', 'WhatsApp can't see your shared location', 'WhatsApp can't read or listen to your personal conversations as they're end to encrypted' and 'WhatsApp doesn't share your contacts with Facebook'.
Earlier, WhatsApp has postponed its new privacy policy which was going to be on effect from February 8 by 3 months after facing wide criticism by the users.
Many industry bigwigs such as Elon Musk had called for abandoning the Facebook-owned app and join apps like Signal.