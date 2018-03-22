WhatsApp message claiming Delhi to be hit by 9.1-magnitude earthquake is hoax

A WhatsApp message claiming that a massive earthquake will soon hit India's capital Delhi has been making rounds.

The message reads the earthquake to be a 9.1 on Richter scale has stirred panic amongst the residents of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

The viral message also said that predicted magnitude can cause massive destruction and even wipe out cities.

"According to NASA, the biggest earthquake will hit Delhi soon. The Rector's Scale is 9.1 or may be 9.2. Date has not cleared yet but it may occur in Between 7th of April to 15th April. Loss of life has declared in lakhs," the message says.

However, there is no need to fear or be alarmed, as the warning is a hoax.

