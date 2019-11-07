  • search
    WhatsApp latest update on privacy: Users can now decide who can add them to groups

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 07: The Facebook-owned platform, WhatsApp is introducing a new privacy setting which help users decide who can add them to groups, the messaging platform said on Wednesday.

    WhatsApp latest update on privacy: Users can now decide who can add them to groups
    Representational Image

    The app has now finally added new privacy controls to save you from endless memes and countless messages on random groups. The company has announced that this new change will come into effect in the upcoming WhatsApp update in the coming months for both iOS and Android versions.

    WhatsApp says alerted govt of spyware attack in Sept too; IT Min says past info was inadequate

    WhatsApp has been battling concerns around user data and privacy following the NSO hack disclosures, said as people turn to groups for important conversations, users had asked for more control over their experience.

    To enable it:

    Go to Settings in your app,

    Tap Account > Privacy > Groups and select one of three options: "Everyone," "My Contacts," or "My Contacts Except."

    "My Contacts" means only users you have in your address book can add you to groups and "My Contacts Except" provides additional control for who among your contacts can add you to a group."

    The 'My Contacts Except' option replaced the 'Nobody' option in the initial rollout after user feedback.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 7, 2019, 13:47 [IST]
