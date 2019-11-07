WhatsApp latest update on privacy: Users can now decide who can add them to groups

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Nov 07: The Facebook-owned platform, WhatsApp is introducing a new privacy setting which help users decide who can add them to groups, the messaging platform said on Wednesday.

The app has now finally added new privacy controls to save you from endless memes and countless messages on random groups. The company has announced that this new change will come into effect in the upcoming WhatsApp update in the coming months for both iOS and Android versions.

WhatsApp has been battling concerns around user data and privacy following the NSO hack disclosures, said as people turn to groups for important conversations, users had asked for more control over their experience.

Avoid being added to a group chat with people outside of your inner circle. 👯‍♀ Now you can have more control over who can add you to a group. To enable this setting, update to the latest version of #WhatsApp! https://t.co/tvpg5iZk62 pic.twitter.com/0j9dN31wqA — WhatsApp Inc. (@WhatsApp) November 6, 2019

To enable it:

Go to Settings in your app,

Tap Account > Privacy > Groups and select one of three options: "Everyone," "My Contacts," or "My Contacts Except."

"My Contacts" means only users you have in your address book can add you to groups and "My Contacts Except" provides additional control for who among your contacts can add you to a group."

The 'My Contacts Except' option replaced the 'Nobody' option in the initial rollout after user feedback.