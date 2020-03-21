  • search
    WhatsApp forward which says there are 58 cases of coronavirus in Bengaluru is FAKE

    Bengaluru, Mar 21: Amidst all the panic around the coronavirus, the people of India are dealing with another major problem. Fake news, fake forwards.

    Now another WhatsApp forward has gone viral regarding the virus and the number of people affected. This WhatsApp is about the number of affected persons in Bengaluru.

    The forward says that the number of people affected in Sanjay Nagar is four, while in Hebbal it is six. It also lists out the several areas and if one goes by the forward, it says that the total number of those affected in Bengaluru only stands at 58.

    People of Karnataka, it is time to stay at home to keep your neighbours and family safe.

    Hospitals are getting filled. Please cooperate with the government of Karnataka, the forward also says.

    Now this is total fake information that is being spread only to cause panic. Karnataka did record another case today, but the total number of positive incidents in the state stands 16. Today one person tested positive for COVID-19. He returned from Saudi Arabia and is a resident of Chikkaballapur. With the 32 year old testing positive for coronavirus the total number of cases in Karnataka stands at 16. This includes one death and also another person who was discharged.

    Please debunk the WhatsApp forward claiming that Bengaluru alone has a total number of 58 cases. To put in one word, the WhatsApp forward is 'fake.'

    Story first published: Saturday, March 21, 2020, 14:49 [IST]
