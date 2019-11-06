  • search
Trending Delhi Police Vs Lawyers Maharashtra Ayodhya Delhi Air Quality
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    WhatsApp account of this Bollywood actor hacked, lewd calls made to friends

    By PTI
    |

    Mumbai, Nov 06: Bollywood actor Sanchay Goswami complained to Mumbai Police that an unidentified person allegedly hacked his WhatsApp account and made obscene video calls from it to his friends and colleagues, a police official said on Wednesday.

    Representational image

    Based on the complaint, the Goregaon police here registered an FIR on Tuesday against the unidentified person under Indian Penal Code Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman) and provisions of the Information Technology Act, he said.

    Sanchay Goswami, who has worked in some films and television serials, told the police that someone gained unauthorised access to his WhatsApp account, which was then converted into a business account.

    The hacker later started sending obscene messages and making video calls to his colleagues and friends, the official said.

    One of Goswami's friend received a video call from his number in which a man could be seen masturbating, following which she immediately informed the actor about it.

    Later, some of Goswami's other colleagues also got obscene calls and messages on WhatsApp following which he approached the police, the official said. Goswami told PTI that while he was returning from the Mumbai airport around 12.15 am on Monday, he got a six-digit OTP (one-time password) on his mobile phone which he ignored.

    He then got a call from an international number and thought it was from his brother who lives in the US. That call showed a computer-generated six-digit pin, so he disconnected it immediately as he found it to be fishy. He then started getting more calls and OTP and later his phone got switched off, the actor said.

    "Then I started getting calls from my friends and family members on my other number about my WhatsApp account being hacked," he said.

    He then got to know about his friends receiving obscene messages and video calls, Goswami said, adding that some of them also get OTPs and spam messages. He then rushed to Goregaon police station and submitted a written complaint.

    The actor said he later also posted a message on all his social media accounts, including Instagram and Facebook, apologising to his friends and family members, and asked them not to accept any calls on WhatsApp from his number.

    WhatsApp says alerted govt of spyware attack in Sept too; IT Min says past info was inadequate

    "We have registered the FIR and an investigation is underway," the police official said.

    More BOLLYWOOD News

    Read more about:

    bollywood whatsapp hacked

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 6, 2019, 12:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 6, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue