Whatever BJP's associates are doing in Ayodhya is part of a conspiracy: Mayawati

New Delhi, Nov 24: BSP supremo Mayawati on Saturday lambasted the BJP for raking up the Ram Temple months before the General Elections and said it was being done to "divert attention from their failures" since assuming power.

On the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) holding a meeting in Ayodhya and Shiv Sena making communal remarks over the contentious Ram Temple issue, Mayawati said it was all part of BJP's conspiracy.

"It is almost going to be five years of BJP govt at the centre. General elections will be held in a few months. BJP, especially Narendra Modi, has not fulfilled even 50% of its promises made in 2014. BJP and the PM know this. They feel that they won't be back in power," news agency ANI quoted Mayawati as saying.

"To divert attention from their failures, they raised Ram Mandir issue. Had their intentions been good they needn't have waited for 5 yrs. It's their political tactics¬hing else. Whatever their associates like Shiv Sena and VHP are doing is part of their conspiracy," she further said.

There is heavy security in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya ahead of a Dharam Sabha or religious meeting called on Sunday by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad to push for the construction of a Ram temple and a two-day visit beginning today by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Hundreds of policemen have been deployed at the disputed Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Majid site and prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed. Devotees are being allowed darshan at the makeshift temple there in small batches, a senior officer said.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has sounded a statewide alert, fearing disruption to law and order during the VHP's Dharam Sabha on Sunday, when more than one lakh people are expected to converge in the town. This is expected to be the largest gathering in the town since 1992, when thousands of Kar Sevaks had uprooted barricades and razed the 16th century Babri Masjid on December 6 that year.