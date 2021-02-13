What you should know about the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine which started today

New Delhi, Feb 13: The second shot of the vaccine against COVID-19 was rolled out today, 28 days after the drive was launched.

Automated SMS message as well as direct phone calls are being made to ensure that the eligible recipients turn up for what will be a logistical challenge for the campaign, which is the largest in the world.

The experts have said that the recipients will not need to take a second dose exactly at the 28 day mark, but a window of two weeks will be given. This would mean that the dose will need to be taken 4 to 6 weeks after the first shot was administered.

Dr. V K Paul, member (health) of Niti Aayog, who took his first Covaxin dose on the launch day of January 16 said that the second dose can be given anytime between 4 to 6 weeks. That is the window period we have, he also said.

Though I am eligible to take the shot on February 13, I am most likely to take the second dose on Monday, he also said.

Dr. N K Arora, member of the National Task Force said that there are people on the job to ensure that not a single beneficiary is missed. The second shot can actually be taken even up to 8 weeks after having taken the first shot but sooner it is the better. This is why up to 6 weeks is what is being told, he also said.