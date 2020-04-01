For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
What you should know about remdesivir, the drug that may be used to fight coronavirus
India
New Delhi, Apr 01: A drug by American Pharma major, Gilead Sciences Inc, remdesivir is being seen as a potential treatment for coronavirus. One must remember that this is not a vaccine.
Let us take a look at what the drug is and when it should be out.
- Remdesivir is being manufactured by Gilead Sciences Inc
- Multiple clinic trials are on and initial results are expected next week
- WHO panel said remdesivir was considered to be the most promising therapeutic candidate
- There is pressure on Gilead Sciences not to go ahead with exclusive status
- Exclusive control will create monopoly
- Remdesivir had on March 23 received the orphan drug designation
- This status is granted to a drug that show promise in treatment
- Researchers expect the Food and Drug Administration in the US to fast track approval
- Gilead has initiated phase-III clinical trials
- Gilead Sciences held primary patents of remdesivir in more than 70 countries
- The commercial availability for India is still unknown