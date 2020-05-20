  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    What you must do before you visit your dentist

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 20: The Ministry of Health Affairs has issued detailed guidelines for dentists. The guidelines specify, where dental clinics are allowed to open.

    It further specifies, what patients must do before and after visiting their dentist. The guidelines issued would cover the entire country, which means states will not be allowed to tinker with the norms.

    Where dental clinics can open:

    The dental clinics will remain closed in the containment zone. However, they can continue to provide tele triage. Patients in this zone can seek ambulance services to travel to the nearby COVID Dental Facility.

    In the RED ZONE, Emergency dental procedures can be performed.

    The dental clinics in orange and green zones will function to provide dental

    consults. Dental operations should be restricted to Emergency and

    urgent treatment procedures only.

    All routine and elective dental procedures should be deferred for a later review until

    new policy/guidelines are issued.

    Due to the high risk associated with the examination of the oral cavity, oral cancer

    screening under National Cancer Screening program should be deferred until new policy/guidelines are issued.

    List of urgent procedures:

    What you must do before you visit your dentist

    What you must do before you visit your dentist

    What you must do before you visit your dentist

    What patients must do before arriving at a dental clinic?

    • Minimise or eliminate wearing a wrist watch, hand and body jewellery and carrying of additional accessories bags etc.
    • Use their own wash rooms at home to avoid the need of using toilets at the dental facility.
    • Have a mouth wash rinse
    • Wear a facemask during transport and before entering the premises.
    • Have the body temperature checked and use a sanitiser on the entrance.
    • Patients consent and declaration to be obtained in a physical print out or electronic system.
    • Maintain social distance.

    More DENTIST News

    Read more about:

    dentist guidelines coronavirus

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 20, 2020, 10:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 20, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue