  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    What you can do to celebrate a smoke free, green Diwali

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 15: Experts have pitched for celebrating a smoke-free green Diwali and urged the government and the public to take necessary steps to create a pollution free environment during the festival of lights.

    Leading pulmonologists urged the public to revive traditional practices such as planting saplings, lighting earthen lamps, creating rangolis with eco-friendly colours, and using traditional oil diyas and wax candles as a first step towards combating the dangerous levels of air pollution in Delhi.

    What you can do to celebrate a smoke free, green Diwali

    Popular public figures like Virat Kohli, Kapil Dev, Rohit Sharma, Virender Sehwag and Nina Gupta have also lent their support to the campaign by a citizen's group -- #MyRightToBreathe -- by sharing videos and pledges on their social media accounts.

    How scientists are helping in celebrating an eco-friendly Diwali

    Resident welfare associations and NGOs are also coming together to sensitise and encourage people for the same.

    "We owe it to our children to give them clean air to breathe," said Dr Anupam Sibal, senior paediatrician and group medical director at Apollo hospitals groups.

    "The number of children with respiratory problems increases after Diwali and continues in winter months as air quality deteriorates. We should work together to not repeat what had happened last year where schools had to be closed because the air had become so dangerous to breathe," Sibal said.

    Dr Arvind Kumar, Chief Thoracic Surgeon of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said there has been a rapid rise in the incidence of lung cancer in India due to various causes, including smoking and pollution, and urged that pollution be declared a major health issue.

    "When I had started 25 years ago, most of the lungs of the non-smokers were pink but smokers had black lungs. But today when I operate, I find lot of non-smokers including some teenagers having black lungs.

    "Pollution should be declared as major health issue and emergency major maneuvers have to be taken to bring it down," said Kumar.

    Diwali 2019: Sivakasi ready with green crackers

    Each year, Diwali festivities leave the air in and around Delhi thick with smog and suspended particulate matter, leaving residents and children feeling breathless and vulnerable to asthmatic attacks.

    In view of the rising pollution levels at this time each year, and to assess the impact on the air quality, the Supreme Court on October 9 issued a ban on the sale of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR till November 1.

    More ECO FRIENDLY DIWALI News

    Read more about:

    eco friendly diwali diwali firecrackers

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 15, 2019, 11:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 15, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue