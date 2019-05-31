  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    What would be Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad's priorities

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, May 31: The creation of an all-India judicial service to recruit judges for the lower courts of the country is among the priorities of Ravi Shankar Prasad, who has returned to the Law Ministry for the second time.

    The ministry has also been consistently working on improving the judicial infrastructure with more courtrooms and appointment of judges. Over 5,000 vacancies of judicial officers/judges in the lower courts have resulted in a massive backlog of cases.

    Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
    Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

    Another priority would be the finalisation of memorandum of procedure to guide appointment and transfer of Supreme Court and high court judges.

    The issue had now been pending for over two years now with the SC collegium and the government failing to reach a consensus.

    [Modi Govt 2.0 to present Budget on July 5, session to begin from June 17]

    Successive governments have also been working on making India a hub of international arbitration. It has taken several steps to change laws dealing with commercial disputes.

    PTI

    More RAVI SHANKAR PRASAD News

    Read more about:

    ravi shankar prasad law minister cabinet

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue