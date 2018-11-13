What will be Cyclone Gaja's effect on Bengaluru? Find out here

Bengaluru, Nov 13: Cyclonic storm 'Gaja' will make its landfall on the Tamil Nadu coast between Cuddalore and Pamban on November 15. The major brunt of the storm, which may intensify, would be borne by areas in coastal Tamil Nadu, it will also have an impact on Bengaluru's weather.

Bengaluru, Ramanagara, Kolar and Chikkaballapura may witness light to moderate rainfall for around two days after Gaja makes landfall, said a Deccan Herald report. This would bring down temprature in the Karnataka's capital, which is already experiencing chilly evenings, furher.

Also Read | Cyclone Gaja to make landfall on Nov 15, Red Alert in coastal Tamil Nadu, AP and Puducherry

"The city will experience cloudy condition with sporadic drizzling at regular intervals," the DH report quoted Dr GS Srinivasa Reddy, Director, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Cell (KSNDMC), as saying.

Coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have been put on high alert, and the fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea. As of Tuesday, cyclonic storm is around 720 km east-northeast of Chennai over the Bay of Bengal. On Monday, it was around 820 km east northeast of Nagapattinam.

The MeT Department has warned that Gaja may intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm. It will make its landfall on the Tamil Nadu coast between Cuddalore and Pamban on November 15. The cyclone is very likely to move west south-westwards and intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm in the next 24 hours and maintain the intensity during subsequent 24 hours.

Also Read | Weather forecast for Nov 13: As Cyclone Gaja advances, heavy rain likely in Chennai, Hyderabad

Areas near Chennai and Nagapattinam may experience heavy rainfall on November 14 and 15. Heavy rainfall is also expected in north coastal Tamil Nadu and adjoining south coastal Andhra Pradesh from evening of 14th November. The India Meteorological Department has also issued a red alert for areas in coastal Tamil Nadu.