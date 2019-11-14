  • search
Trending Sabarimala Verdict Maharashtra Supreme Court Delhi Air Quality
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    What will anyone do if no party is able to form govt in Maharashtra: Nitish Kumar

    By
    |

    Patna, Nov 14: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday virtually defended the decision to impose President's rule in Maharashtra, saying what one should have done when no party was able to form the government in the state.

    Kumar made the comment on Maharashtra issue while replying to reporters queries after paying tribute to the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birthday at a function held near Patna railway station.

    What will anyone do if no party is able to form govt in Maharashtra: Nitish Kumar
    Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

    "What do I say. What will anyone do when no one is able to form the government (in Maharashtra)...Political parties should see the matter. We have nothing to do with it," Kumar said when pressed by journalists as how he sees promulgation of president's rule in Maharashtra.

    President's rule in Maharashtra a 'scripted act', alleges Shiv Sena

    Governor Phagu Chauhan, Industries Minister Shyam Rajak and a host of other dignitaries paid tributes to the first PM. It may be noted that Kumar, who also heads the JD(U), had refused to make any comment on the Maharashtra political development a few days back terming it as "their (BJP-Shiv Sena) internal matter".

    After Shiv Sena with 18 Lok Sabha MPs severed its ties with the NDA by withdrawing party's only minister in the Union Cabinet Arvind Sawan, JD(U) with 16 MPs in the Lower House of Parliament has become number two party within the ruling coalition on the basis of numerical strength. JD(U) has been saying that it is not part of NDA outside Bihar and is ready to fight assembly elections elsewhere on the basis of its own strength. Accordingly it has fielded candidates in the ensuing Jharkhand assembly polls.

    More NITISH KUMAR News

    Read more about:

    nitish kumar maharashtra

    Story first published: Thursday, November 14, 2019, 15:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 14, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue