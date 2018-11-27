  • search

Charisma of dynasties must be shattered, Jaitley attacks Congress for targeting PM Modi's mother

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Nov 27: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley launched a scathing on the Congress party and blamed the Nehru-Gandhi family for nurturing and promoting the dynasty politics ever since the country attained freedom from the Colonial Rule.

    Jaitley took to Facebook to share his blog titled "What was the Name of Sardar Patel's Father"

    Arun Jaitley
    Arun Jaitley

    ''The debate whether India should be a dynastic democracy has been ignited by a self-goal of the Congress Party. The Prime Minister's mother's age was made a subject matter of the electoral debate. His father's anonymity was commented upon as an inadequate credential of the Prime Minister,'' Jaitley said this in a new hard-hitting Facebook post.

    'The argument given was that if you represent the legacy of a well-known family, it is a political point in your favour. Millions of talented political workers who come from modest family backgrounds would fail by the Congress test of leadership,'' he wrote in the post titled, ''What was the Name of Sardar Patel's Father''.

    Also Read 'Everyone knows Rahul's father's name, but nobody knows PM Modi's': Cong's Vilasrao Muttemwar

    "This was more than adequately proved in 2014 where most dynastic parties lost miserably. India of 2019 is different from India of 1971. If the Congress Party wants the 2019 elections to be between Prime Minister Modi, who is the son of lesser known parents and someone who is known only for his parentage rather than capacity, merit and competence, the BJP would gladly accept the challenge. Let this be the agenda for 2019," he added.

    Citing one example as to how Congress attached no values to a leader like Sardar Patel, Jaitley said, ''upon Sardar Patel's death in Mumbai, Prime Minister Nehru requested many of his cabinet colleagues that the best tribute to him would be to work on the day of his funeral and not go to Mumbai.''

    ''The then Head of State and several Union Ministers defied the (Nehru's) advice. The proposal for building his statue at Vijay Chowk was rejected. The country had to be satisfied with the installation of his statue at a traffic round-about on Parliament Street,'' Jaitley wrote in the post.

    Read full blog here

    Read more about:

    arun jaitley narendra modi

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 27, 2018, 15:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 27, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue