What was called temporary in Ambedkar's constitution lasted for 70 years: PM Modi

Sirsa, Oct 19: On the last day of campaigning for the Haryana Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted Congress rule in India saying the party has neglected Jammu and Kashmir for 70 years.

"I ended this temporary provision. When you made me permanent for five years, why would I allow this temporary thing. The wrong policy and strategy of Congress devastated the country. What (Article 370) was called temporary in Baba Ambedkar's constitution lasted for 70 years," PM Modi said while speaking at a public gathering in Sirsa's Ellenabad.

He also slammed the Congress on the Kartarpur Corridor issue, saying for 70 years the devotees had to seek 'darshan' of the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara using binoculars.

"The Kartarpur corridor is almost complete now. This opportunity has come seven decades after independence, 70 years went by. What can be a bigger misfortune than this that we had to see a holy place from afar, through a pair of binoculars?", he said.

"The distance and the obstacles between the holy place of our Guru Nanak Dev - Kartarpur Sahib and us, is now going to be eliminated. The helplessness to watch it through a pair of binoculars, for 70 years, is now being eliminated," he added.

Cong has 'already accepted defeat' in Haryana polls, says Modi

"The central govt has decided that the new National Highway built from Kapurthala to Goindwal Sahib, near Taran Taran, will now be known as 'Guru Nanak Dev ji marg," he was quoted saying by news agency ANI.

Today is the last day of campaigning in Haryana and Maharashtra. Both the states vote on Monday. The votes will be counted on October 24.