What to expect from PM Modi’s 6 pm address today

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 6 pm today. There is a lot of anticipation about what he is likely to speak about. PM Modi is likely to speak about the COVID-19 situation in the country.

There are speculations galore that the address will be about the pandemic and also on the festivities that have kicked in across the country.

It may be recalled that the PM had hinted about using the digital health ID for coronavirus immunisation on Monday. During the Grand Challenges Annual Meeting 2020, the PM said that India is currently seeing a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases per day and the growth of cases because it was one of the first countries to adopt a lockdown.

The PM had also indicated that the digital health ID under the National Digital Health Mission will be used to ensure immunisation. This was also spoken about by the PM during his Independence Day address, when he said that the Unique Health ID provided to every citizen would have details of the diseases, report, medication, diagnosis and medication in a common data base.

The address comes as the country would be celebrating a number of festivals such as Diwali, Durga Puja and Chhath. The experts have warned against people lowering their guard during these times. The PM had pointed out that the people had become more irresponsible and careless about the pandemic since the beginning of Unlock 1.0.