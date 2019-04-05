What the Tripura voter wants

  • search
    New Delhi, Apr 05: The Tripura Survey 2018 shows that Agricultural Loan Availability (41.74%), Better Employment Opportunities (41.31%), and Better Law and Order/Policing (40.44%) are the top three voters' priorities in overall Tripura.

    A report prepared by the Association for Democratic Reforms states that the performance of the government on all top three voters' priorities of Agricultural Loan Availability (1.40 on a scale of 5), Better Employment Opportunities (1.45), and Better Law and Order/Policing (1.94) was rated as Below Average.

    In rural Tripura, top most voters' priorities were Agricultural Loan Availability (44%), Electricity for Agriculture (42%), and Better Law and Order/Policing (41%).

    The performance of the government on rural voters' priorities of Agricultural Loan Availability (1.40 on a scale of 5), Electricity for Agriculture (1.50), and Better Law and Order/Policing (1.91) was rated as Below Average.

    In addition, the government has performed poorly in providing Better Employment Opportunities (1.43) and Availability of Water for Agriculture (1.71) in rural Tripura.

    For the urban voters in Tripura, the top most priorities were Better Employment Opportunities (47%), Electricity for Domestic Use (41%), and Better Roads (39%).

    The performance of the government on urban voters' priorities of Better Employment Opportunities (1.77 on a scale of 5), Electricity for Domestic Use (1.77), and Better Roads (1.2) was rated as Below Average.

    In addition, the government has performed poorly in providing School Education (1.43) and Drinking Water (1.91) in urban Tripura.

