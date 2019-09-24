What The Fart? Surat's much-hyped 'Padshah' competition sees only 3 participants

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Surat, Sep 24: If you are a social media aficionado, you probably stumbled upon several notifications and updates about a bizarre competition that was being organised in Surat. The much-hyped 'What The Fart (WTF)' farting event which was supposed to be held on Sunday in Surat, touted as the country's first-ever, turned out to be a massive fail as only three participants managed to overcome shyness.

Yes, the competition that was searching for the biggest 'Padshah' ran out of gas and turned out to be a disappointing affair.

According to the organiser, of these, only three took to the stage, in front of 70 people in attendance, along with a few media channels, and ended up failing to 'perform'.

"The participants were reluctant to go on stage as they were possibly shy and had inhibitions due to the presence of news channels, photographers, people, etc. We had even roped in a firm to build a special device to measure the fart parameters," he said.

Sushil Jain, the first participant, had travelled all the way from Bholardi for an hour on an empty stomach. He took a few sips of the milk tea that was being served at the banquet hall before ascending the stage to perform.

None of the three trophies was distributed, as there were no winners, however, the participants were given gift hampers for turning up.

The event christened WTF- What the Fart is the brainchild of two friends Sanghvi and Yatin Sangoi. Their main goal was to dispel the shame around farting in public, but the event proved to be an example of the same issue. Seems like there's no real solution t letting air freely without being judged in public.