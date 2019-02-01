What ‘Team Modi Government' says about Budget 2019?

New Delhi, Feb 1: While the opposition has criticized the government after the presentation of the Interim Budget 2019-20 on Friday; the Prime Minister, Union Ministers, Chief Ministers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led states and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies have lauded the Budget.

Addressing the nation shortly after the presentation of the interim Budget 2019 in the Lok Sabha by acting Finance Minister Piyush Goyal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the development initiatives of the NDA government have touched several lives.

"This is an interim Budget. This is just a trailer of the Budget which, after elections, will take India on the path to development. From middle class to labourers, from farmers' growth to the development of businessmen, from manufacturing to MSME sector, from growth of the economy to development of New India, everyone has been taken care of in this interim Budget," said Prime Minister Modi.

In a tweet, he also said, "Over 12 crore farmers and their families, over 3 crores salaried professionals and their families will gain thanks to the #BudgetForNewIndia. It is good to see more people being removed from the shackles of poverty. Our Neo-middle class is rising and so are their dreams".

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who is undergoing medical treatment in New York, said on Twitter that "the Budget expands spending while pragmatically sticking to fiscal prudence. The Budget is unquestionably Pro-Growth, Fiscally prudent, Pro-Farmer, Pro-Poor and strengthens the purchasing power of the Indian Middle Class."

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said it's a historic budget, and all the sections of the society will benefit from it.

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, whose Lok Janshakti Party is an ally of the BJP, dubbed Budget a "surgical strike on the Opposition".

Another Union Minister R. K. Singh and Bihar's Finance Minister Sushil Modi also seconded Paswan.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan told ANI, "Opposition has no issues to talk about, they are scared of Modi Ji's Welfare Schemes: We don't do vote bank politics; we do development politics. We are dedicated to take farmers to new heights."

BJP President Amit Shah tweeted: "Due to progressive policies of Modi govt, number of tax payers have increased from 3.79crore to 6.85crore leading to increased revenue,which jumped from 3.68lakh crore to almost 12lakh crore. This has helped the govt increase its welfare programs without jeopardising the economy."

His second tweet said, "This budget strikes a fine balance between financial prudence and welfare of the citizenry. Budget has provisioned a 75,000 crore outlay for farmers while holding the fiscal deficit at just 3.4%, which had ballooned to 6% during UPA era. #BudgetForNewIndia."

In a tweet, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad‏ said, "My greetings to @PiyushGoyal for presenting a great Budget that reiterates commitment of PM @narendramodi towards creating a robust and fast growing economy by ensuring prosperity for farmers, middle class, youth, poor and all other sections of society. #BudgetForNewIndia."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that all sections of the society including farmers, middle class, poor & women have been mentioned in this budget and this budget will help achieve the dream of a 'New India'.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhra Raje tweeted: "A historic #UnionBudget! With the common man at its centre, the #BudgetForNewIndia is inclusive, progressive and empowering. I congratulate PM Shri @narendramodi ji and FM Shri @piyushgoyal ji on delivering a budget which will further transform India (sic)."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said," Today's budget is a gift to farmers, labourers, women & middle class of India. The defence budget was enhanced beyond Rs 3 lakh crore, a first in history of India. Statesmen don't talk about only one yearr. The budget has created a blueprint of India of 2030."

Terming the interim budget as progressive and positive, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said the government's "pathbreaking" budget provided a narrative of India's continued development growth.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, whose party Janata Dal (United) is an ally of the BJP, termed Interim Budget 2019 as positive and said that it will strengthen the economic condition of rural areas.

Talking to reporters, Kumar said, "I welcome the decision to transfer Rs6000 directly to farmers' accounts every year. It will strengthen the economic conditions of rural areas. Also, I welcome the decision of tax rebate for taxpayers with annual income up to Rs 5 lakh. It'll give relief to middle-class."

Interestingly, the Shiromani Akali Dal, an old-time ally of the BJP, didn't comment on the Budget.

It's notable that the SAD had skipped an important meeting of the NDA on Thursday that was called for chalking out the strategy during the Budget session.

SAD is said to be "extremely sad" with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's alleged interference in the affairs of gurudwaras. The disgruntled ally also demanded a financial assistance package for its farmers from the Centre.