‘What a shame’: Union minister faces flak for posting selfie with martyr’s coffin

New Delhi, Feb 17: Union Minister Alphons Kannanthanam has embroiled himself in controversy once again, after posting a photo near the body of a soldier martyred in the February 14 Pulwama suicide attack.

'Good bye Martyr Vasanthakumar. We are alive because of you" - Kannanthanam tweeted with the selfie.

"The cremation of Vasantha Kumar, who attained martyrdom at Pulwama in Kashmir held at his home. It is because of the sacrifice of people like Vasantha Kumar that we are able to live a safe life," he posted on Facebook along with the selfie.

Social media was quick to condemn his post, with several users calling him out for his insensitivity. After facing heavy criticism, Kannanthanam took down the post.

What a shame Mr.Alphonce Kannanthanam..Taking selfie infront of our soldiers dead body..#shameOnYouAlphonse pic.twitter.com/G534QNm4N4 — Shan Shakir (@ShanShakir1) February 16, 2019

CRPF jawan V.V. Vasnathakumar's cremation was held with state honours at his ancestral home in Thrikkaipeta village in Wayanad district of Kerala on Saturday night. Thousands thronged to Lakkidi in Wayanad to bid adieu to the martyred soldier.

Forty CRPF men were killed on February 14 after a Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden car into their bus. It was one of the deadliest terror attacks on security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir in recent times.