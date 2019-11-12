  • search
    'What's the hurry? It's politics': Uddhav Thackeray on BJP option

    Mumbai, Nov 12: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday refused to acknowledge that his party has severed all ties with its pre-poll ally, the BJP.

    To a question on severed ties with the BJP, Thackeray said:"Why are you in such a hurry? It's politics. President has given us six months time."

    Uddhav Thackeray along with his son Aaditya
    "I didn't finish the BJP option, it is the BJP that ended it. Before the Lok Sabha polls, the situation was such that the BJP wouldn't win more than 200-220 seats. It was I who went along with the BJP in the dark. So the option of going with the BJP again may have ended, but it was ended by them," he said.

    Thackeray also said the Congress and the NCP will work out a formula for formation of a government in Maharashtra.

    Maharashtra govt formation: Will find a way to work out different ideologies, says Uddhav Thackeray

    The Sena also needs a clarity on the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) just like the Congress and the NCP. Thackeray also took a dig at Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over imposition of the President's Rule in the state, Uddhav said.

    Thackeray said the Sena had contacted the Cong and the NCP for first time on November 11.

    The Sena, with 56 seats, is the second largest party after the BJP (105). If it comes together with the NCP (54) and the Congress (44), the three parties can easily reach the majority mark of 145 in the 288-member house.

    The state plunged into political uncertainty following the BJP-Sena tussle over power-sharing though their alliance got a comfortable majority in the October 21 Assembly polls.

    Tuesday, November 12, 2019, 21:51 [IST]
