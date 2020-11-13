YouTube
  • search
Trending Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    What Russia is saying on Indo-China tensions

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 13: Any escalation in the border tension between India and China would further trigger regional instability, in Eurasia and this can be misused by other players in their geopolitical purpose, Russia has said.

    Roman Babushkin, Deputy Chief of Mission in the Russian Embassy said that his country is naturally concerned about the tensions between India and China. It is very important for the two countries to engage more in a constructive dialogue, he also said.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Babushkin said that both India and China are members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and BRICAS groupings. He said that respectful dialogue is the main tool when it comes to cooperation within the framework of multilateral platforms.

    In-depth, candidate, constructive: India on talks with China

    It is clear that escalation between India and China would further affect regional instability in our common home, Eurasia. The escalation can be misused by other players in their geo-political purposes, Babushkin also said while making a veiled reference to the United States.

    More INDIA CHINA News

    Read more about:

    india china indo china line of actual control

    Story first published: Friday, November 13, 2020, 12:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 13, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X