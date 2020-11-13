What Russia is saying on Indo-China tensions

New Delhi, Nov 13: Any escalation in the border tension between India and China would further trigger regional instability, in Eurasia and this can be misused by other players in their geopolitical purpose, Russia has said.

Roman Babushkin, Deputy Chief of Mission in the Russian Embassy said that his country is naturally concerned about the tensions between India and China. It is very important for the two countries to engage more in a constructive dialogue, he also said.

Babushkin said that both India and China are members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and BRICS groupings. He said that respectful dialogue is the main tool when it comes to cooperation within the framework of multilateral platforms.

It is clear that escalation between India and China would further affect regional instability in our common home, Eurasia. The escalation can be misused by other players in their geo-political purposes, Babushkin also said while making a veiled reference to the United States.