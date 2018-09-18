What prompted JD (U) in Bihar to bring Prashant Kishor to its fold?

New Delhi, Sep 18: Lots of social engineering have taken place in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar with Dalits and ati Dalit, Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and then Most Backward Classes (MBCs) by every other political party in these two states. But this has alienated upper caste community across the country forcing them to regroup as one cohesive unit which was otherwise divided into several groups.

The new development is forcing different political parties to devise their strategy afresh. Political party like Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and even the Congress are looking at the upper caste to win them over. The RJD sent Manoj Jha a brahmin to the Rajya Sabha then JD (U) plans to field Prashant Kishor and Sanjay Jha in the Lok Sabha elections.

Also Read | Election strategist Prashant Kishor joins JDU in presence of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

The real story starts with Congress president Rahul Gandhi's paddling for soft Hindutva and his party underline him being a Shiv Bhakt will definitely attract upper caste votes which was once its core vote bank. Upper Caste's anger with the NDA may drive them to the probable RJD and the Congress alliance.

A political analyst said that the present situation of Bihar is like that of Uttar Pradesh in 2007 when the community rallied behind Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati to give her a clear majority in the Assembly elections. So under the leadership of former deputy chief minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav, the line of prominent caste OBC and upper caste divide seem to be blurred. So if the Congress and RJD come together, it is most likey that upper cast backing the alliance.

He further said that this could be reason for the National Democratic Alliance leadership prompting Lok Janshakti Party chief pitching for 15 per cent reservation and JD (U) backing Prashant Kishor, Sanjay Jha both of them Brahmins and Rajiv Ranjan Singh a Bhumihar to field them as Lok Sabha candidates.

Social engineering started by Nitish Kumar that succeeded in breaking the cohesive group of OBSs into MBCs and upper caste enmass voting for Nitish Kumar making a success story but the way upper caste are neglected by NDA, they may switch side. Bihar had the maximum of the recent Bandh called by upper caste communities against SC/ST Act. So they have started expressing their view.

Also Read | In 2019 Prashant Kishor won't campaign for anyone, here is what he will do

Political pundits are also of the view that if the NDA leadership commits the same mistake that was committed by Congress that where will the Hindu vote go then no one can stop the rout as it happen with the Congress. However, NDA leaders have started realizing and they started wooing upper caste with different measure which will be improved with the election coming closure.

Some such measures will reflect during the Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh elections however there is not much scope in Chhattisgarh which has more tribal population. But Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh will definitely have something positive for the upper caste is feedback is coming.