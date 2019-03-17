  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    What promise did Modi fulfil since 2014: BJP to list out details soon

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 17: The BJP is set to come out with details of the Modi government's work toward fulfilling the promises it had made in its manifesto in 2014, with party sources asserting that over 520 of a total of 549 assurances given were either met or work on them is successfully going on.

    The decision assumes significance as ahead of the coming general election opposition parties have accused the BJP of failing to fulfil the promises it had made before the last Lok Sabha polls.

    What promise did Modi fulfil since 2014: BJP to list out details soon

    A team of BJP leaders has been entrusted with the task of collating details of the work the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government had done in fulfilling these promises, like on generating employment, providing people social security and enhancing internal security.

    Also Read | PM changes name on Twitter to 'Chowkidar Narendra Modi', other top BJP leaders follow suit

    A party leader privy to the development said the BJP had under different agenda items made nearly 549 promises before the last general election.

    "As many as 520 of them have either been fulfilled or work on them has been going on as their completion require a certain time period," he said.

    Another party leader said there are several other "successful" initiatives of the government, such as Ujjwala and Mudra, which were not part of the BJP's manifesto but have benefited a large number of people.

    The government provided free LPG connection to the poor households under the Ujjwala scheme while loans are provided for self-employment under Mudra.

    BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said the Modi government stands out for working on a long-term agenda and overcoming the "attraction of quick-fixes by turning its back on populism".

    He cited implementation of the GST as an example of the government's long-term vision and asserted that the BJP has become the only party which has brought into electoral fray the politics of performance and development.

    Also Read | PM Modi's latest online campaign #MainBhiChowkidar tops Twitter trend

    "Is an opposition party like the Congress telling people that this is what it had done for them when it was in power so that they should vote for it?" he asked, slamming the BJP's rivals for their negative agenda.

    The Modi government has vastly expanded social security umbrella and given dignity, especially to the poor while its track record on internal and external security fronts are also unmatched, Sahasrabuddhe said.

    More narendra modi NewsView All

    Read more about:

    narendra modi modi government bjp lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Sunday, March 17, 2019, 12:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 17, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue