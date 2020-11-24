Our target is to bring down COVID-19 fatality rate below 1 per cent: PM Modi tells CMs

What PM Modi told about India's COVID-19 vaccine at the meet with CMs today

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Nov 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a virtual meeting with Chief Ministers of eight states to review the COVID situation out there and rolled out the vaccine distribution plan of the Centre.

The Meeting started at 10.30 am where Home Minister Amit Shah also has participated.

Take a look at what the Prime Minister said about India's COVID-19 vaccine distribution:

Safety is as important as speed for us, whichever vaccine India will give to its citizens will be safe on all scientific standards. Vaccine distribution strategy will be chalked out in collective coordination with states. States must also start working cold storage facilities, said the PM.

Government of India is keeping a track of each development in vaccine development. We are in touch with Indian vaccine developers and manufacturers. We are also in touch with global regulators, governments of other countries, multinational orgs and international companies, added the PM.

It is not certain whether there will be one, two or three doses of a vaccine. It is also not decided what will be the price of the vaccine. We still don't have answers to these questions.

The States are required to establish cold storage facilities for COVID19 vaccine.

I urge states to send detailed plans soon on how they plan to take vaccine to lowest levels. It will help us in making decisions as your experiences are valuable. I hope for your pro-active participation. Vaccine work is ongoing but I request you there should be no carelessness.

This mission of Coronavirus vaccination of each citizen is like a national commitment. Each State and stakeholder has to work as a team to ensure that this mission is systematic, smooth and a sustained effort.

It is yet not decided which vaccine will cost how much? Though two India-based vaccines are at the forefront, we're working with global firms also. Few people react to vaccines after years, this is possible in this case also. So a decision needs to be taken on scientific basis.