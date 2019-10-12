  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    What PM Modi gifted Xi Jinping on last day of informal summit

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday gifted a handmade large-sized silk shawl to Chinese President Xi Jinping on the concluding day of their two-day informal summit in Chennai.

    PM Modi gifted the silk shawl to Xi Jinping, made by weavers of a Coimbatore based society (PTI)
    PM Modi gifted the silk shawl to Xi Jinping, made by weavers of a Coimbatore based society (PTI)

    The shawl, with an embossment of the image of Xi in gold which are zari embellishments on bright red silk background was displayed by Modi to Xi at Mamallapuram.

    The Prime Minister later gifted the handwoven silk portrait to Xi, which was made by weavers of a Coimbatore based society.

    Earlier, Modi took Xi around an exhibition on handloom and other handcrafted artefacts of Tamil Nadu, including statues of Buddha in the premises of Taj Fisherman's Cove, a seaside resort at Kovalam.

    Modi-Xi agree on setting up new mechanism for trade, investment

    The Prime Minister also briefed Xi on the handlooms of Tamil Nadu.

    The two leaders witnessed a live demonstration of handloom weaving by a weaver.

    Xinping, in reciprocation, gifted a porcelain memento, which had Modi's image.

    Gifts presented to the Chinese leader on Friday included a Tanjore art painting from Poompuhar, a dancing Saraswati, a beautiful glass painting and a lamp.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi xi jinping

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue