What MP voters want: Top priority employment, least of problems are terror and defence

MP Rural Issues as per importance:

Among the top three most important issues, the data suggests that ‘better employment opportunities' was the most important rural issue with 59% of the rural respondents stating so. It was followed by ‘higher price realisation for price products" at 56% and at third place was "Electricity for agriculture" at 40%.

While 59% of the rural respondents found ‘better employment opportunities' as an issue, only 4% considered ‘training for jobs' as an issue. This shows the clear disparity between the employment available and the skill-set in the minds of the rural people.

The most important rural issues are all primarily agricultural-based with ‘High Price Realization for farm products', ‘Electricity for agriculture', ‘Agriculture subsidy for seeds/fertilizers', ‘Availability of water for agriculture' and ‘Agriculture loan availability' taking the second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth positions respectively with 56%, 40%, 38%, 36% and 31% of the rural respondents considering it as an issue respectively.

‘Better Roads', ‘Better Public Transport', ‘Drinking Water', and ‘Empowerment of Women and security' were all voted by 26%, 21%, 20% and 6% of the respondents respectively

‘Better Garbage Clearance', ‘Eradication of corruption', and ‘Lower food prices for consumers' were all voted as minor problems with 12%, 6% and 6% of the votes respectively.

The least important problems were ‘Terrorism', ‘Encroachment of Public Lands/ Lakes, etc.' and ‘Strong defence/Military' with 4%, 1% and 3% of the voters voting for them respectively.

MP Urban Issues:

The data suggests that ‘better employment opportunities' was the most major urban issue with 70% of the urban respondents finding it as an issue.

While 70% of the urban respondents found ‘better employment opportunities' as an issue, only 9% considered ‘training for jobs' as an issue. This shows the clear disparity between the employment available and the skill-set in the minds of the people.

‘Better Law and Order/Policing' was third at 41%.

The important issues are mainly ‘infrastructure-based' with ‘Better Hospitals/ Primary Health-Care Centres', ‘Traffic congestion', ‘Better Roads', ‘Facility for cyclists and pedestrians on roads' and ‘Better public transport' taking second, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh positions with 45%, 36%, 31%, 30% and 26% of the urban respondents considering them as an issue respectively.

Other important urban issues are pollution-based with ‘Noise Pollution', ‘Water and Air Pollution' and ‘Mining/Quarrying' with 24%, 23%, and 10% of the urban respondents considering it as an issue respectively.

20% of the urban respondents considered ‘Empowerment of women and their safety' as a problem.

21% of the respondents wanted ‘electricity for domestic use'.

‘Strong Defence/Military', ‘Terrorism' and ‘Encroachment of Public Lands/Lakes' were voted as the least of the problems with only 6%, 3% and 2% of the voters voting for them respectively.

Performance of the MP Government on the rural issues:-

The performance of the MP Government was best on ‘Agriculture loan availability' and ‘Electricity for agriculture' with an average score of 4.51 and 4.28 respectively for each of them.

The next best performance of the government was on ‘Agricultural Subsidy for seeds/fertilisers' with an average score of 3.94. Therefore, the government performed well in the agricultural sector.

Next, the average score of the government on ‘Training for jobs' was 3.75.

‘Better law and order / policing' and ‘Availability of water for Agriculture' come in next with an average score of 3.71 and 3.60 respectively.

‘Empowerment of women and their security' was average at 2.75.

‘Better Public Transport', ‘Eradication of corruption' and ‘Better garbage clearance' were poorly performed with the respective average scores of 2.12, 2.02 and 1.79.

The worst performed sectors were ‘Water/River/Lake Pollution', ‘Drinking Water', ‘Encroachment of Public Land/Lakes', and ‘Reservation for jobs and education' with the average score of 1.61, 1.58, 1.06 and 1.01 respectively.

Performance of the MP Government on the urban issues:

The performance of the MP government was best on ‘Better hospitals/Primary Health Care Centres', ‘Better Law and Order/Policing', ‘Better Roads' and ‘Better Public Transport' with respective average scores of 3.98, 3.85, 3.74 and 3.67.

The next was ‘Electricity for Domestic Use' with an average score of 3.50.

‘Drinking Water' and ‘Empowerment of Women and Security' were relatively poorly performed and had respective average scores of 2.11 and 2.59.

The worst performed sectors were ‘Subsidized food distribution/Ration', ‘Lower food prices for consumers', 'Better garbage clearance' and ‘Reservation for jobs and education' with respective average scores of 1.98, 1.94, 1.73 and 1.06 respectively.

Voting Behaviour

The survey identified the important factors that people take into account before voting for a particular candidate. Issues like whether the candidate matters the most or other issues like caste/religion of the candidate and CM candidate of the party.

The survey asked respondents about the reason they vote for a particular candidate. They were given five choices - candidate, party, party's chief ministerial candidate, religion and caste. Respondents had to rank each of these as either very important, important or not important. Taking the weighted average across respondents for each of these factors, we can gauge the aggregate importance of each of the five factors across all voters.

It is interesting that, according to the survey, the most important factor for voters is the CM Candidate, followed by the Candidate's party and the candidate. The least important factors were the distribution of cash, liquor, gifts, etc. and the Candidate's caste or religion.

Some Salient Points of the Voting Behaviour: