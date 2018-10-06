  • search

What led to the killing of the NC workers in Srinagar

By
    Srinagar, Oct 6: The killing of the two National Conference workers in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir has put the focus back on situation in the Valley. The killing took place just two days ahead of the crucial local body polls scheduled to be held in the state.

    At around 11.30 am on Friday, two bike-borne terrorists stopped by a mutton stall at the Karfali Mohalla. They took out their AK-47 rifles and then fired at the two NC workers, Mushtaq Wani and Nazir Bhat.

    Also Read | NC workers killed in Srinagar were once active terrorists

    Investigations have so far revealed that the killing was directly linked to the elections. A rumour had floated that the duo were contesting the local body elections. Although the National Conference declared that it would not contest the polls over the issue of Article 35A, it was rumoured that the duo had clandestinely filed their nominations for the elections.

    Both the NC and the police have rubbished the rumours. NC spokesperson, Imran Nabi Dar said that all such reports are false and the slain were not candidates for the elections, he also said. All such reports are false and are being circulated with a malicious intent, he added.

    The police said that the duo were not candidates for the elections. Deputy Inspector General of Police, Central Kashmir, Vidhi Kumar while rubbishing the rumours said that they were ascertaining the identity of the killers. We are also probing the intent behind the killing, he also added.

    Also Read | J&K: Terrorists kill two NC workers in broad daylight ahead of local body polls

    Intelligence Bureau officials say that the killing was aimed at creating fear ahead of the elections. The Hizbul Mujahideen looks like the primary suspect in this murder. They want to disrupt the polls at any cost, he also added.

    Story first published: Saturday, October 6, 2018, 15:50 [IST]
