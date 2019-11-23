'What just happened in Maharashtra': Anand Mahindra's Kabaddi video sums up

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

Mumbai, Nov 23: Industrialist Anand Mahindra on Saturday shared a Kabaddi video showing a raider' falling prey to an audacious move executed by adefender' to illustrate the ongoing political drama in Maharashtra.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as chief minister and NCP's Ajit Pawar as deputy CM in a stunning turn of events in Maharashtra early Saturday morning.

The development came when the NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress were in talks to stake claim for forming a non-BJP government. Mahindra retweeted an old viral video of a Kabaddi match, which showed a raider' getting trapped by a defender'.

Remember this video I had tweeted? Can you think of any more appropriate way to describe what just happened in Maharashtra? 🤔 https://t.co/IEnCtoyKAG — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 23, 2019

"Remember this video I had tweeted? Can you think of any more appropriate way to describe what just happened in Maharashtra?" Mahindra, who heads the city-headquartered USD 20 billion group, said on Twitter.

Industrialist Harsh Goenka, who heads the RPG group, also tweeted about the day's happenings."shared Pawar", he tweeted, perhaps suggesting that two members of the Pawar family NCP chief Sharad Pawar and his renegade nephew Ajit are now in different camps. Later, Goenka retweeted another user's message, which said the race for the CM's post is not over yet.

"3 movies with the most twists and turns that I have ever seen: Race, Andhadhun, Maharashtrachya CM Kaun? (Who is Maharashtra's CM?) something tells me the last one isn't over yet... give me more popcorn please," the tweet said.

Resort politics back in Maharashtra after BJP pulls midnight stunner

Meanwhile, Sajjan Jindal of JSW Group congratulated Fadnavis for coming back to power after a brief spell of President's rule.

"Congratulations to @Dev_Fadnavis on taking oath as Chief Minister of #Maharashtra. Continuity in leadership is beneficial for the state and I wish him the very best for his second tenure," Jindal tweeted.