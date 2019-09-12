  • search
    What is your hurry, SC asks rebel Karnataka MLAs who challenged disqualification

    New Delhi, Sep 12: The Supreme Court has refused to pass an order on the petition by the rebel MLAs of Karnataka, who had challenged the decision of the Speaker disqualifying them.

    Justice N V Ramanna refused to pass any order on the listing of the batch of petitions filed by the 17.

    File Photo of Supreme Court

    Disqualified MLAs from Karnataka. When counsel for the rebels pleaded for an order on the listing, the judge asked, " it will come in due course. What is the urgency?"

    A total of 17 rebel MLAs were disqualified from the House ahead of the July 29 trust vote moved by then chief minister H D Kumaraswamy. Kumaraswamy lost the floor test, paving the way for a BJP-led government in the state under B S Yediyurappa.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 12, 2019, 11:10 [IST]
