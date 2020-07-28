What is Time Capsule in Ram Mandir and why will it be buried 200 feet below

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Jaipur, July 27: A time capsule will be placed around 200 feet underground at the Ram Temple construction site in Ayodhya.

Kameshwar Chaupal, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said that the time capsule will help anyone in the future who wishes to study the history of the Temple.

The person will only get facts related to the Ram Janmabhoomi, Chupal said.

The time capsule will be kept at a depth of 200 feet Shen the ground would be dug to build the foundation of the temple.

The time capsule would have details about Ayodhya and Lord Ram. It would be written on a copper plate so that future generations do not have stand in court, Chaupal told The Indian Express. He also said that experts have been contacted to decide on the exact content in the minimum possible words. They would also suggest on the preparation of the time capsule so that it can last for thousands of years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Bhumi Pujan at the site for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5. This would be telecast live on Doordharshan, India's public broadcaster.

At 12.30 pm on August 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the ground breaking ceremony for the construction of the grand Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

The schedule was finalised as per the suggestions made by several astrologers.

The Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be 161 feet tall, the architect of the Temple said. He also said that original design prepared in 1988 mentioned the height as 141 feet.

The earlier design was prepared in 1988 and over 30 years have passed since. People are also very enthusiastic about visiting the Temple. Hence we through its size should be increased. As per the revised design, the height of the Temple has been increased from 141 feet to 161 feet, Nikhil Sompura, architect and son of C Sompura, the chief architect told news agency ANI.

He also said that two mandaps have been added and all the pillars and stones that were carved based on the earlier design will still be used, he also said. He also said that the construction of the Temple will take 3.5 years.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra has decided that there will be not more than 200 people, including 150 invitees to ensure maximum social distancing.

Swami Govind Dev Giri, Treasurer of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra said that it has been decided that there will not be more than 200 people including 150 invitees at the event.

Before laying the foundation stone, PM Modi will offer prayers to Lord Ram at the Temple and Lord Hanuman at the Garhi Temple in Ayodhya. All chief minsters from different states will be invited for the programme.

Veteran BJP leader, L K Advani will also be invited for the ceremony. There are elaborate arrangements on for the programme. The rituals will begin on August 3 and end with a brume pujan on August 5, following which the construction of the Temple would commence.