What is this? SC pulls up Gujarat, Delhi Govts over worsening COVID-19 situation

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 23: The Supreme Court has pulled up the Gujarat and Delhi government over the worsening COVID-19 situation.

The court has also directed all states to file status reports in two days. The court said that the reports should detail the steps taken, steps intended to be taken and the help needed from the Centre to combat the situation.

The court expressed anguish over the unbridled celebrations, weddings, gatherings in the state despite the rising number of cases. Gujarat is worst after Delhi and Maharashtra, the court said. The court also asked, 'what is all this and what is happening.'

Coronavirus outbreak: India records 44,059 new COVID-19 cases, 511 death in the last 24 hours

India's COVID-19 caseload went past 91 lakh with?44,059 coronavirus infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries surged to 85,62,641, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday

The total coronavirus cases mounted to?91,39,865 while the death toll climbed to?1,33,738 with 511 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed

The number of active cases remained below 5 lakh for the thirteenth consecutive day.There are 4,43,486 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprises 4.85?per cent of the total caseload,?the data stated.

The national recovery rate was recorded 93.68?per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.46 per cent

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past? 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20

According to the ICMR, over 13.25 crore samples have been tested up to November 22 with 8,49,596 samples being tested on Sunday.