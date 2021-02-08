What is the problem if state Budget looks like party advertisement: Mamata Banerjee questions BJP

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Kolkata, Feb 08: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which is its main opposition in the upcoming state West Bengal assembly elections.

Slamming the saffron party for criticising her government for presenting a 'populist' state budget on February 5, the Trinamool Congress supremo said that 'some are saying that the state budget is an advertisement ahead of polls, even if it is an advertisement, what's the problem'.

Mamata also slammed the BJP for claiming that the Trinamool regime will lose the West Bengal elections. While addressing the state Assembly, Banerjee exuded confidence of winning the assembly elections for a consecutive third term.

The BJP, Left and the Congress boycotted the Budget session in the state Assembly. Banerjee had presented the Budget speech in on February 5.

The BJP MLAs created a huge uproar in the Assembly over TMC government's decision not to invite Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on the first day of the session.

The TMC government in its Budget sad that 500 para-teachers will be employed for 100 new Nepali, Hindi and Urdu schools. Present the state's budget statement, Banerjee said all kinds of road tax will be lifted from January 21 to June 21 and the free ration system will continue till June 21.

The TMC regime will also introduce Netaji battalion in Kolkata Police. The Budget also said that the 'Duare Sarkar' initiative started by Banerjee dispensation will take place twice a year. Tourism industries will receive loans between Rs 50 thousand to Rs 1 lakh.