    What is the objective of celebrating World Thalassaemia Day

    New Delhi, May 08: World Thalassemia Day is celebrated annually on May 8. This day commemorates the battle fought by thalassemia patients who fight every day against this disease to lead a better life. This day is observed by the Thalassaemia International Federation (TIF).

    World Thalassaemia Day theme 2020 is ''The dawning of a new era for thalassaemia: Time for a global effort to make novel therapies accessible and affordable to patients".

    What is Thalassaemia

    Thalassaemia disease is a type of blood disorder where red blood cells get destroyed causing difficulty in the formation of haemoglobin which can cause anaemia. It is also a genetic disease which gets transferred from parents to children.

    How to diagnos Thalassemia

    Thalassemia is diagnosed through blood tests which include doing a complete blood count (CBC) and special hemoglobin tests. Through a sample of blood, CBC measures the amount of hemoglobin and the different kind of blood cells, such as red blood cells.

    Hemoglobin tests measure the types of hemoglobin in blood.

    Moderate and acute thalassemia is usually diagnosed in childhood. This is because signs and symptoms, such as acute Anemia usually occur at an early age of 2 years. People who have mild form of thalassemia may get diagnosed after a routine blood test, as it will detect if they have anemia.

    The objective of World Thalassaemia Day

    Raising awareness about the disease, its symptoms and ways to live with it.

    Raising awareness about the importance of vaccination for children's health, society and the whole world.

    Redress misconceptions about its vaccinations.

    Symptoms of the disease

    • Shortness of breath
    • Chest pain
    • Dizziness and faintness
    • Drowsiness and Fatigue
    • Delayed growth
    • Headaches
    • Jaundice and pale skin

    World Thalassaemia Day theme 2019 was "Universal access to quality thalassaemia healthcare services: Building bridges with and for patient".

    Story first published: Friday, May 8, 2020, 11:08 [IST]
