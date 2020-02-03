What is the difference between quarantine and isolation explained

New Delhi, Feb 03: The Wuhan coronavirus from China is spreading to likely become a pandemic now that is effecting people across the globe.

The outbreak in China has already killed 361 alone in the country and effected more than 17,000.

The monstrous virus is grasping not only in China but all over world. Countries like Thailand (19), Taiwan (10), Singapore (18), South Korea (15), Japan (20), France (6), Germany (10), and India (3) are living with fear of the spreading.

In India, today a third case of coronavirus-affected has been confirmed in Kerala.

On Saturday, 324 Indians and on Sunday another 323 Indians and seven Maldivians were evacuated from the epicentre of the virus outbreak.

In an effort to contain the virus, Indian Government has issued a fresh advisory saying anyone with travel history of China since January 15 can be quarantined.

The Indian Army has set up two quarantine facility, one in Manesar near Delhi and another one is at Indo-Tibetan Border Police camp in southwest Delhi to keep the evacuated. They would be monitored for two weeks for any signs of infection by a qualified team of doctors and staff members.

States are keeping people in isolation who have returned from China as a preventive measure against coronavirus.

So let us know what is the difference between quarantine and isolation.

Isolation and quarantine both protect affected people by preventing exposure to people who have or may have a contagious disease.

Where isolation separates or 'isolates' a sick who is having a contagious disease from people who are not sick.

And, quarantine separates and restricts movement of one who is exposed to a contagious disease to see if he/she becomes sick.

China has ordered an unprecedented quarantine of more than 50 million people and closed schools and shut down live animal markets.

But maintaining the quarantining poses challenges, starting with the provision of food, fuel and medical care to million of people.

Instances of quarantined

In 1918 flu pandemic in US, there was imposed a full quarantine of the islands from all incoming ships and successfully achieving zero deaths within the territory.

During World War I, more than 30,000 sex workers were quarantined amid rising of sexually transmitted diseases.

In 2003 SARS outbreak, about 7,000 people in Canada were placed in isolation to stop the spread the disease.